Английский по скайпу

I joined EnglishDom last summer. I wanted to update my English skills and to prepare for IELTS. To tell the truth, I always wait for my English class to see my teacher. She is a very nice specialist and I’m satisfied with her lessons. Having detected my weak skills the teacher started to work hard with them. I already feel my English came to the next level and my vocabulary varied. EnglishDom is a very good way to study and improve your English.

